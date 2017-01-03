Artists/Motherboard Launch Project Celebrating The Gorgeous Void of 404error Pages
UK artist Matthew Britton--along with collaborator Brett O'Connor--have launched a new project with Vice's Motherboard that celebrates the unique beauty of 404error pages on the internet, specifically its "potential of the 404's non-space on the internet, featuring a collection of imaginative 404s created by artists."
by Molly Soda
Creating the site http://www.404error.gallery/, 17 artists have contributed their own digital installations to these different gaps in the web, featuring graphics and original music which all generate individual, and fully realized artistic spaces.
by Zsolt Mesterhazy
by Motherboard
by Jack Fisher
Of the venture, Britton said:
I really wanted these spaces of disappointment on the internet—these spaces where content couldn't be found—to be filled with creative potential and to imagine how the overlooked could be interpreted by creative minds.
Check out the full gallery here.
