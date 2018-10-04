40 Years Of UGG: The Next Generation

This year, we watched as UGG made its comeback into the mainstream media space. From appearing on the Paris runways during Fashion Week, to teasing a new collaboration during Coachella, UGG has been having a moment.





Celebrating 40 years of the UGG legacy, the latest collection features two renowned visionaries in the fashion industry: supermodel Adwoa Aboah and designer Heron Preston. UGG has always celebrated bold, unapologetic individuality – and this latest campaign does just that. By featuring two luminaries in the industry who are not afraid to stand up for what they believe in, UGG has tapped two unconventional champions that pioneer the way for the next generation.

With bright poppies adorning the floor, UGG makes a nod to their heritage, hailing from California – where poppies are the state flower. Using visual artist and famed photographer Erik Madigan Heck, this campaign recreated iconic California landscapes, such as Big Sur and the Redwood Forest. UGG: 40 Years is a bold expression of brand heritage and uses novel visionaries in the industry to represent the next generation of UGG.

To celebrate this momentous milestone, UGG has launched a limited-edition collection. The 40:40:40 Collection reimagines the most iconic UGG silhouettes in the original color – Sand. Check out the exclusive collection, available in UGG stores around the world and on UGG.COM before they sell out!

Women's Classic Short II, Classic Mini II, Ansley and Tasman II 40:40:40 in Sand





Men's Classic Short, Neumel, Ascot, Tasman and Scuff 40:40:40 in Sand





Kids' Classic II, Neumel II, Tasman and Infants' Jessie II 40:40:40 in Sand