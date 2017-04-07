Next weekend music lovers from around the country will flock to Indio, CA for the first weekend of Coachella. To get us in the mood for the festival groove, our friends at New Amsterdam Vodka stopped by the PAPER offices to make some delicious mixed drinks that are sure to get you ready to rock (flower crowns not included!).

New Amsterdam Tropical Spiced Mule

1.5 oz. New Amsterdam Vodka

.5 oz. Cinnamon Whiskey

1 oz. Pineapple Juice

Top w/ Ginger Beer

Pour into an ice filled steel thermos (no copper mule mug), and stir together to combine/chill.

DAM Summer Shandy

2 oz. New Amsterdam Vodka

3 oz. Lemonade

3 oz. Beer of Choice

Pour into an ice filled solo cup, and stir together to combine/chill. Garnish with a slice of orange.

DAM Tailgate Rickey

2 oz. New Amsterdam Vodka

4 oz. Limeade

2 oz. Club Soda

Fresh Mint

Pour into an ice filled mason jar, and stir together to combine/chill. Garnish with fresh mint.