This weekend's Life Ball in Vienna, Austria attracted some of the world's most outrageously over-the-top LGBTQ notables to raise awareness for people living with HIV/AIDS. Names like Caitlyn Jenner, Paris Jackson, Charlize Theron and Kim Petras all flew to events surrounding Europe's largest fundraiser, including a massive Sound of Music-inspired production starring Conchita Wurst and multi-room afterparty in the City Hall until 5 AM. PAPER asked boyfriends Harry Charlesworth and Sussi to document all the debauchery of Life Ball 2018, which you can check out, below.

Photography: Harry Charlesworth and Sussi