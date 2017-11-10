21 Savage's "Bank Account" Video is Finally Here
It's been many moons since 21 Savage dropped Issa Album, his critically acclaimed debut record, which means we've been waiting for what feels like ever for a visual accompaniment to his biggest hit, "Bank Account." Well my sweets, now it's finally here.
As head honcho of a criminal organization, 21 spends the video scoping out the territory for a heist — but stay tuned for the twist. Mike Epps stars alongside the rapper in the robbery-spoof, which is just us mutually tough and goofy as 21 himself. Go off.
