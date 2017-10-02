Endless source of couple #inspo, 21 Savage and Amber Rose, have shared their love in almost every setting across every platform, but now 21 Savage has come out to swinging for Amber in her ongoing battle against misogyny, sexual injustice and gender inequality. Dream man.

The rapper joined Rose on her annual SlutWalk in LA, sporting an "I'm a Hoe, Too" sign at his lady's side. For her part, Amber donned a sexy "Captain Save a Hoe" outfit in honor of the event, which also shines a light on rape culture and "provides a safe, all-inclusive space to entertain, educate, and empower."

Look at them.

Bless, little angels.

Support us all, 21.

21 and Amber, a relationship capable of lighting up this very, very dark day.

[h/t The Fader]

Image via Getty