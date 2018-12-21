Music got us through 2018, and 2019 is already looking like a slog! Luckily, the line-up of bops and bangers slated for the next year is shaping up to be just as exciting. Let's just gonna say it's gonna be a great year for pop, from Carly to Lana

The Beyoncé fake-out nearly killed us, but these albums are actually supposed to come out in 2019. Just kidding, artists are fickle and release dates are more like suggested deadlines... But pretty please? Most likely, you can get hyped for these albums.

Solange, TBD Instagram post by @saintrecords • Oct 14, 2018 at 9:56pm UTC Solange promised her A Seat At The Table follow-up would arrive at "mysterious and unexpected moment" in 2018, but at this point it looks likelier we'll see it in the new year. She told the New York Times in October: "There's a lot of jazz at the core… But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle."

Carly Rae Jepsen, TBD Carly Rae Jepsen on Instagram: “Dis baby loves a barrette. The ever amazing @sunniebrook goes to work 🤗💇🏼‍♀️💅🏻” When Carly Rae dropped "Party For One" this fall, she also confirmed her EMOTION follow-up for 2019. EMOTION low-key jumpstarted the wave of poptimism we're riding high, so we have high hopes for her next creation.

Ariana Grande, 'thank u, next' Ariana Grande on Instagram: “🖤” With "Imagine" and "thank u, next" Ariana announced her hyper-speed Sweetener follow-up, and based on those two tracks we'll be talking about her just as much next year.

Lana Del Rey, 'Norman Fucking Rockwell' Lana Del Rey on Instagram: “Two end of summer jams for ya out next week The first is called Mariners Apartment Complex” "Mariner's Apartment Complex" and "Venice Bitch" ruled 2018. Norman Fucking Rockwell promises myth and mystery, and it'll probably be the only thing we listen to next year (well, except for all these other albums).

Madonna, 'Magic' Madonna on Instagram: “What 4 hours of sleep looks like! 😳. Working. Hard............These dark circles are for all my fans. 💘🎉🌈 #music #magic #comingsoon 🎶🎤🎧” Madonna has promised she's in the final stages of mixing her new album, allegedly titled Magic, and we couldn't be more hyped for the Rebel Heart follow-up... It's about time the Queen of Pop was back in the news. We can also expect releases from her two favorite artists, see below.

Mykki Blanco, 'Stay Close To Music Stay Close To God' mykki on Instagram: “Tis the season to be jolly 🎀” Our voguing fave and one of Madonna's favorite artists delivered no shortage of singles and features in 2019, but we'll hear his new album next year, featuring AHNONI, Kelsey Lu, MNEK, Saul Williams, Diana Gordon, Jamila Woods, Slug Christ, Devendra Banhart, Jonsi (Sigur Ros) and a whole lot more folks we can't wait to discover.

Nakhane, 'You Will Not Die' NAKHANE. on Instagram: “📷 by @robin.photo” Madonna's OTHER favorite artist, queer South African art-pop upstart Nakhane will release his debut album, which grapples with his sexuality and Christian upbringing, on February 22.

Grimes, TBD Grimezsz on Instagram: “my bloodborne saw cleaver lol _ Photo by @elirusselllinnetz” No official date or announcement but after techno-dystopian bop, her first proper single in years, "We Appreciate Power" and some great photoshoots, we know we're hearing from Grimes next year. She's actually hinted we might be able to expect two albums in 2019, writing on Twitter, "The second one will be extreme darkness and chaos, the first will be highly collaborative and most glorious light." We capitulate, please just drop the albums!!!!

Vampire Weekend, TBD Ezra Koenig on Instagram: “dreams are made winding through my head 🌀” Rashida Jones' baby daddy aka Ezra Koenig has promised that Vampire Weekend's Modern Vampires Of The City follow-up is "99%" done, and we can't wait for more sweet, jangly, literary indie pop gems.

Tayla Parx, TBD TAYLA PARX on Instagram: “Mirror mirror on the wall , face it 🤷🏽‍♀️” "Love Lies" and "thank u, next" songwriter Tayla Parx will be making her solo debut in 2019, and based on her sultry mixtape Tayla Made, we have a lot to look forward to. She wrote "thank u, next." Let that soak in....

Janet Jackson, TBD Janet Jackson on Instagram: “That’s the way love goes. 📸: @solaimanfazel” Janet shared her collab with Daddy Yankee "Made For Now" in August, and she'll be dropping her first new album since 2015's Unbreakable, on her very own Rhythm Nation Records. More reggeaton?

Marina and The Diamonds, TBD Marina promised us a 2019 album and we can't wait! Froot came in 2015 and it's been a long, long three years without her.

Maggie Rogers, 'Heard It In A Past Life' Maggie Rogers on Instagram: “I HELD MY VINYL FOR THE FIRST TIME TODAY !!!!!!!!!!!!! brb crying. there is so much love that went into baby. jan 18 can’t come fast…” Finally a date! Maggie offered "Lean On" with a heartfelt note a couple of months ago, so we know the our campfire-dancing, barefoot pop queen's debut will reflecting on her two-year skyrocket to celebrity. We'll hear it on January 18th.

Sky Ferreira, TBD Sky Ferreira on Instagram: “🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻this winter🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻 it is official (!)” Sky's long-awaited follow-up to 2013's Night Time, My Time, has *officially* been teased for the new year, bereft of all details.

Miley Cyrus, TBD Miley Cyrus on Instagram: “Watch the full music video... link in bio #NothingBreaksLikeaHeart 💔” Will Miley return to hygienic pop angel, or stay a bad girl on MC7? It's sort of... hard to tell from her latest Mark Ronson collab single "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart." Only 2019 will tell.

Hannah Diamond, 'Reflections' ♥ ℌ𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔞𝔥 𝔇𝔦𝔞𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔡 ♥ on Instagram: “#HDREADY 💎✨ for the Christmas party! Thanks so much @bluetitlondon @oliverdrama @hlbutton 💁🏼‍♀️💕” PC Music icon Hannah Diamond will return in 2019, following "Every Night," "Hi," and "Pink and Blue."

Kanye, 'Yahndi' Yeah, we'll listen to it.

Beyoncé, TBD Instagram post by Beyoncé • Oct 3, 2018 at 3:42am UTC We promise to be good in 2019 if Beyoncé drops an album. Even before the fake Spotify drop (please, we know Bey would never name an album Back Up, Rewind...) rumors have been swirling about B7, the Lemonade and Everything Is Love follow-up. Most recently because of this photoshoot featuring seven Beys. Please, let it be true.