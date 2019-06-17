For a young designer competing for attention in a crowded and incredibly fast-paced fashion world, some money and guidance never goes astray. Especially not if it comes from the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, which has launched the careers of Alexander Wang, Proenza Schouler, and Telfar.

Now in its 16th year, the Fashion Fund has just announced a shortlist of 10 names competing for the big prize: $400,000 and a year of industry mentorship. Two runners up will receive $150, 000 each — a truly life changing stack of cash.

Related | Private Policy Invites You to Give a Speech During NYFW <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

2019's judges include Anna Wintour, Diane von Furstenberg, Steven Kolb, Andrew Rosen, Mark Holgate, Eva Chen, Jeffrey Kalinsky, Roopal Patel, Joseph Altuzarra, Chioma Nnadi, and Paloma Elsesser. Those last two names were added following an outcry about the panel's lack of diversity.

Winners are announced during a gala in New York City on November 4, and all 10 of the nominated designers will participate in a runway show during the event.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>