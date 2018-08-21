Always a beacon of pop culture, the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards brought out some of the year's biggest names in entertainment. Teyana Taylor flaunted her unreal abs (and wore Patrick Church), Amber Rose dressed as a devilish latex-clad dominatrix, Heidi Montag appeared to announce The Hills' long-anticipated comeback, and Nico Tortorella wore queer riot gear from gender-fluid label TH3M, among other memorable moments. Photographer Andrew Tess went inside the madness at New York City's Radio City Music Hall to capture all the stars, from SZA to DJ Khaled.

Backstreet Boys