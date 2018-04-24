11 Albums You Don't Want to Miss This Year

Just one quarter into 2018, there is already an abundance of car-concert-appropriate musical content, and there are still about 20 more Instagram captions I need to dish out from Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy. Artists like Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and Radiohead have previously taken the Beyoncé surprise-drop approach, but the days of announcement, rollout, and anticipated releases are still alive.

Just last week, Drake and J. Cole announced their album release dates, providing just enough heat one Hip-Hop lover can take. In true OVO fashion, Champagnepapi shared Scorpion, the title to his next album, which he referred to as "the summary" in his 2017 outro "Do Not Disturb." According to his IG post and fly ass bomber jacket, Scorpion is set for release in June 2018.

J.Cole held a surprise show for fans to preview his album in New York City's Gramercy Theater. The project, entitled KOD, just dropped last Friday. That's right, the real is back, the ville is back.

Although those releases are surely in motion, there are some we still can't quite stick a pin in. The follow-up to Ariana Grande's 2016 Dangerous Women has been teased for a while on Twitter, but we weren't sure whether the upside down title "No Tears Left To Cry" was for an album or single. On Friday, Grande dropped a song and accompanying video, and left us counting down the days until another album.

Here's a list of music we foresee dropping this year: