Christmas is creeping almost incredibly close--and if you are anything like us, you have done little to none of your shopping. Maybe you're mid-hyperventilation over the amount of stockings you need to fill. Maybe you've already settled on copious amounts of scratch-offs and travel-sized body wash from Duane Reade. Maybe you're steeling yourself to wield your credit card like a saber and cut through the holiday shopping hordes.

Because 'tis the giving season, we wanted to make things a little easier for you. We pulled out 100 excellent gift ideas that will run you less than $100--many of which are perfectly suited for the Amazon-Prime-subscribing procrastinator. Check them all out below, broken into three price tiers, and good luck finding that last last-minute present.

Under $50

$51-$75

$76-$100