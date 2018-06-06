Behind the Scenes of Keys N Krates and 070 Shake's 'My Night'

Toronto electronic trio Keys N Krates tapped G.O.O.D. Music signee 070 Shake, the up and coming hip-hop artist with a breakout feature on Kanye's ye, to join them for their track "My Night" and the results are stunning. The song is off Keys' debut album Cura (Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records) and features and matches an eerie, booming beat with Shake's unmistakably raw vocals for a maximum effect.

The video, shot at night on a city bus, shows a moody 070 reflects on a back-and-forth relationship with a lover. "Our goal with this video was to find a way to visually match Shake's haunting vocals and trippy vibe that she set on 'My Night,'" the trio told PAPER.

See behind-the-scenes shots featuring several 070 lookalikes (and catch the full video), below: